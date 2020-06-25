Paul Merchants consolidated net profit declines 25.38% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.41% to Rs 1344.26 croreNet profit of Paul Merchants declined 25.38% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.41% to Rs 1344.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 978.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.43% to Rs 26.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 5401.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4916.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1344.26978.31 37 5401.124916.94 10 OPM %0.791.01 -0.710.32 - PBDT10.3712.37 -16 40.5827.45 48 PBT9.5311.23 -15 37.3523.96 56 NP7.329.81 -25 26.3722.08 19
