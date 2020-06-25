Paul Merchants consolidated net profit declines 25.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 37.41% to Rs 1344.26 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants declined 25.38% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.41% to Rs 1344.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 978.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.43% to Rs 26.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 5401.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4916.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

