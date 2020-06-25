Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 46.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Goodricke Group MD opts for 60pc cut in salary
Goodricke Group standalone net profit declines 80.84% in the December 2019 quarter
Heightened US-Iran tensions may hit tea exports to Tehran
McLeod Russel staring at 5.5-million kg production loss in FY21 amid COVID-19 pandemic
TCS recognized a Star Performer of the Year in Healthcare by Everest Group
-
Sales decline 21.68% to Rs 87.89 croreNet Loss of Goodricke Group reported to Rs 46.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 56.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.68% to Rs 87.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.97% to Rs 16.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 791.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 748.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales87.89112.22 -22 791.35748.79 6 OPM %-52.76-36.62 -3.874.13 - PBDT-44.95-36.55 -23 33.3341.22 -19 PBT-50.52-40.60 -24 12.6925.66 -51 NP-46.89-56.77 17 16.329.49 72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU