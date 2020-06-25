Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 46.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.68% to Rs 87.89 crore

Net Loss of Goodricke Group reported to Rs 46.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 56.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.68% to Rs 87.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.97% to Rs 16.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 791.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 748.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

