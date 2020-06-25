Salona Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 38.94% to Rs 37.07 crore

Net Loss of Salona Cotspin reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.94% to Rs 37.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.22% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.29% to Rs 121.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales37.0726.68 39 121.85132.87 -8 OPM %4.214.95 -7.017.56 - PBDT0.700.06 1067 4.546.15 -26 PBT0.37-0.22 LP 1.892.30 -18 NP-0.04-0.35 89 1.171.63 -28

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 18:56 IST

