Pitti Engineering standalone net profit declines 76.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.42% to Rs 112.95 croreNet profit of Pitti Engineering declined 76.99% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.42% to Rs 112.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.91% to Rs 17.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.61% to Rs 525.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 622.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales112.95153.51 -26 525.06622.21 -16 OPM %15.7314.79 -14.8014.48 - PBDT7.5615.68 -52 47.2862.75 -25 PBT0.369.80 -96 19.8640.34 -51 NP1.536.65 -77 17.1023.72 -28
