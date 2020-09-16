JUST IN
Vijay Solvex standalone net profit rises 266.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.58% to Rs 454.71 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex rose 266.78% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.58% to Rs 454.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 353.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales454.71353.64 29 OPM %2.152.10 -PBDT14.954.98 200 PBT14.414.58 215 NP10.822.95 267

