Vijay Solvex standalone net profit rises 266.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Vijay Solvex rose 266.78% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.58% to Rs 454.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 353.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

