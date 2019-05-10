PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Avenues Ltd and and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 May 2019.

spiked 8.44% to Rs 129.15 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

soared 8.30% to Rs 756. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44531 shares in the past one month.

surged 4.89% to Rs 2.36. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 275.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avenues Ltd added 4.37% to Rs 44.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

and Kashmir Bank Ltd exploded 4.16% to Rs 55.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

