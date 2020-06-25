JUST IN
Thacker & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4600.00% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4600.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3200.00% to Rs 1.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.470.01 4600 1.650.05 3200 OPM %261.704700.00 -229.094380.00 - PBDT1.210.41 195 3.631.90 91 PBT0.69-0.18 LP 1.53-0.47 LP NP0.59-0.18 LP 1.37-0.46 LP

