Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 139.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.04% to Rs 393.34 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 139.63% to Rs 24.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 393.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 324.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.393.34324.9614.0811.0458.4237.5337.0114.9624.4910.22

