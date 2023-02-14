JUST IN
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 93.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 45.43% to Rs 640.82 crore

Net profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 93.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 45.43% to Rs 640.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 440.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income640.82440.63 45 OPM %46.5826.04 -PBDT122.35-26.13 LP PBT122.35-26.13 LP NP93.50-24.63 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:47 IST

