Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 93.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited expands its presence
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 313.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Master Utkarsh Pant from FIITJEE Mumbai is Navi Mumbai city topper with All India Rank (AIR) 45
Utkarsh Classes and Edutech Marks 20th Foundation Day by dedicating a cardio-thoracic unit in Jodhpur
MTAR inks MoU with IN-SPACe India for developing satellite launch vehicle
-
Total Operating Income rise 45.43% to Rs 640.82 croreNet profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 93.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 45.43% to Rs 640.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 440.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income640.82440.63 45 OPM %46.5826.04 -PBDT122.35-26.13 LP PBT122.35-26.13 LP NP93.50-24.63 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU