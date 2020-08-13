Pennar Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.10% to Rs 166.19 croreNet loss of Pennar Industries reported to Rs 34.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.10% to Rs 166.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 537.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales166.19537.83 -69 OPM %-9.659.60 -PBDT-33.0435.23 PL PBT-45.1125.73 PL NP-34.1116.51 PL
