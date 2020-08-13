JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

V B Industries standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Pennar Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 69.10% to Rs 166.19 crore

Net loss of Pennar Industries reported to Rs 34.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.10% to Rs 166.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 537.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales166.19537.83 -69 OPM %-9.659.60 -PBDT-33.0435.23 PL PBT-45.1125.73 PL NP-34.1116.51 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 11:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU