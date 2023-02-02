JUST IN
Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.13% to Rs 40.19 crore

Net profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries declined 95.71% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.13% to Rs 40.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.1928.08 43 OPM %1.5929.99 -PBDT0.628.42 -93 PBT0.358.15 -96 NP0.358.15 -96

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:50 IST

