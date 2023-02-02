Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.13% to Rs 40.19 crore

Net profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries declined 95.71% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.13% to Rs 40.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.40.1928.081.5929.990.628.420.358.150.358.15

