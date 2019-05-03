DFM Foods standalone net profit rises 74.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.34% to Rs 131.75 crore

Net profit of rose 74.00% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.34% to Rs 131.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.54% to Rs 32.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 483.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 425.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

131.75101.08483.62425.3113.9712.7013.4211.9517.8510.9159.3945.1515.188.4048.8935.189.975.7332.7623.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)