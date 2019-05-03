JUST IN
DFM Foods standalone net profit rises 74.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.34% to Rs 131.75 crore

Net profit of DFM Foods rose 74.00% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.34% to Rs 131.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.54% to Rs 32.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 483.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 425.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales131.75101.08 30 483.62425.31 14 OPM %13.9712.70 -13.4211.95 - PBDT17.8510.91 64 59.3945.15 32 PBT15.188.40 81 48.8935.18 39 NP9.975.73 74 32.7623.31 41

