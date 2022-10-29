JUST IN
AIA Engineering update on sale of grinding media to Canada
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company standalone net profit declines 64.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.82% to Rs 17.94 crore

Net profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company declined 64.21% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.82% to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.9411.44 57 OPM %10.8130.94 -PBDT1.573.38 -54 PBT0.622.63 -76 NP0.681.90 -64

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 13:42 IST

