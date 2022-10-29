Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company standalone net profit declines 64.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.82% to Rs 17.94 crore

Net profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company declined 64.21% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.82% to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.9411.4410.8130.941.573.380.622.630.681.90

