Petronet LNG Q3 PAT rises 31% YoY to Rs 1,159 cr

Petronet LNG recorded a 31.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,159.46 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 882 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

onsolidated net revenue from operations surged nearly 72% to Rs 12,597.22 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Profit before tax came at Rs 1,548.66 crore in Q3 FY22, rising 31.7% from Rs 1175 crore posted in the corresponding period last year.

Petronet LNG was formed as a joint venture by the Government of India to import LNG and set up LNG terminals in the country, involving India's leading oil and natural gas industry players like GAIL (India), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). Each company held 12.50% stake in Petronet as on 31 December 2021.

Shares of Petronet LNG rose 0.37% to Rs 218.8 on BSE. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 9 February 2022.

