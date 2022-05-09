Pfizer Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4286.35, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.33% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 9.2% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Pfizer Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4286.35, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 16345.85. The Sensex is at 54595.7, down 0.44%.Pfizer Ltd has eased around 4.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12820.9, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28938 shares today, compared to the daily average of 44788 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)