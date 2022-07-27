Pfizer Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4135.9, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.36% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% rally in NIFTY and a 10.13% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Pfizer Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4135.9, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 16597.05. The Sensex is at 55689.38, up 0.76%.Pfizer Ltd has added around 0.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12341.9, up 1.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2144 shares today, compared to the daily average of 7818 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)