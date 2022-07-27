SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1137.5, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.36% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% rally in NIFTY and a 2.34% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1137.5, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 16597.05. The Sensex is at 55689.38, up 0.76%.SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 5.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16734.1, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1139.6, down 0.09% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd jumped 0.36% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% rally in NIFTY and a 2.34% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 75.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

