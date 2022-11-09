Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 220.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.99% to Rs 651.08 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills rose 220.25% to Rs 185.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.99% to Rs 651.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 363.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.651.08363.7558.5051.21329.83126.94273.9179.31185.8158.02

