Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 220.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.99% to Rs 651.08 croreNet profit of Phoenix Mills rose 220.25% to Rs 185.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.99% to Rs 651.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 363.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales651.08363.75 79 OPM %58.5051.21 -PBDT329.83126.94 160 PBT273.9179.31 245 NP185.8158.02 220
