VST Industries standalone net profit rises 15.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.58% to Rs 343.39 croreNet profit of VST Industries rose 15.37% to Rs 92.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.58% to Rs 343.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 271.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales343.39271.29 27 OPM %27.0738.45 -PBDT125.93114.56 10 PBT118.76107.43 11 NP92.1679.88 15
