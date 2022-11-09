VST Industries standalone net profit rises 15.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.58% to Rs 343.39 crore

Net profit of VST Industries rose 15.37% to Rs 92.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.58% to Rs 343.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 271.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.343.39271.2927.0738.45125.93114.56118.76107.4392.1679.88

