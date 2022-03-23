Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.34%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.34%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 5.57% over last one month compared to 1.3% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.15% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 2.34% today to trade at Rs 1032. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.34% to quote at 3564.88. The index is up 1.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd increased 2.05% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 2.01% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 30.9 % over last one year compared to the 16.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 5.57% over last one month compared to 1.3% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 487 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18632 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1199.95 on 10 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 672 on 23 Apr 2021.

