Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 27.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.46% to Rs 36.87 croreNet profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 27.80% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.46% to Rs 36.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.54% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.81% to Rs 171.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.8748.81 -24 171.59213.99 -20 OPM %21.5420.47 -21.9819.92 - PBDT9.368.69 8 34.1737.90 -10 PBT3.593.41 5 16.7321.14 -21 NP3.542.77 28 10.8915.24 -29
