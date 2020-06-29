Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 27.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.46% to Rs 36.87 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 27.80% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.46% to Rs 36.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.54% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.81% to Rs 171.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

36.8748.81171.59213.9921.5420.4721.9819.929.368.6934.1737.903.593.4116.7321.143.542.7710.8915.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)