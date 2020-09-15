Shivansh Finserve standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 82.81% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Shivansh Finserve declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 82.81% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 55.02% to Rs 5.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

