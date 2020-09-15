Shivansh Finserve standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 82.81% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Shivansh Finserve declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 82.81% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 55.02% to Rs 5.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.221.28 -83 5.103.29 55 OPM %-109.093.13 --0.59-2.13 - PBDT-0.080.08 PL 0.130.13 0 PBT-0.080.07 PL 0.120.12 0 NP0.010.06 -83 0.060.11 -45
