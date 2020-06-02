Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1145.45, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 47.22% in last one year as compared to a 17.64% fall in NIFTY and a 16.03% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1145.45, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 9956.7. The Sensex is at 33757.23, up 1.36%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 26.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9802.1, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1146.75, up 3.75% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is down 47.22% in last one year as compared to a 17.64% fall in NIFTY and a 16.03% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 173.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

