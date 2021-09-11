Reliance Jio to rollout 'JioPhone Next' before Diwali

Reliance Jio announced deferring the roll-out of the JioPhone Next, the low-priced smartphone it has developed with Google, to Diwali.

According to the media reports, the phone was previously to be launched on 10 September 2021.

In a press statement, Reliance Jio and Google announced that they have made considerable progress towards launching the much-awaited JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone being jointly designed by the companies.

JioPhone Next features an optimized operating system based on Android and Play Store. The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates.

Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season.

This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages, the statement added.

JioPhone Next is built with features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters andmuch more. "The companies remain committed to their vision of opening up new possibilities for millions of Indians, especially those who will experience the internet for the very first time," it said.

Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a 7.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,273 crore on a 58.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,39,949 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

RIL is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

Shares of RIL lost 0.21% to close at Rs 2,425.45 on Thursday, 9 September 2021. The domestic stock market was shut on Friday, 10 September 2021 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

