Dalmia Bharat standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.66% to Rs 35.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 80.00% to Rs 72.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.66% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.66% to Rs 135.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 151.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

