Dalmia Bharat standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.66% to Rs 35.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 80.00% to Rs 72.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.66% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.66% to Rs 135.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 151.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.0058.00 -40 151.00164.00 -8 OPM %8.5743.10 -15.2323.17 - PBDT86.0042.00 105 162.00123.00 32 PBT84.0041.00 105 153.00119.00 29 NP72.0040.00 80 135.00101.00 34

First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 18:18 IST

