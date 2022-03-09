PNC Infratech bags Rs 864 cr NHAI road project in Uttar Pradesh

PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for a NHAI Project of 'Improvement and up-gradation of 54.429 km long to 4-lane with Paved Shoulders, from km 174.641 to 229.070 of NH-731 in Hardoi District of Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode, for a Bid Project Cost of Rs. 864.0 crore.

The price bids were opened on Friday, March 09, 2022, with PNC's bid being the lowest (L1).

The Project is to be constructed in 30 months and operated for 15 years post construction.

