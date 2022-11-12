Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 96.15% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 19.77 croreNet profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 96.15% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 19.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.7718.40 7 OPM %10.027.07 -PBDT1.540.72 114 PBT1.480.71 108 NP1.020.52 96
