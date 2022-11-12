Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 96.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 19.77 crore

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 96.15% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 19.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.19.7718.4010.027.071.540.721.480.711.020.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)