Poly Medicure standalone net profit rises 1.75% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 148.70 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 1.75% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 148.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 125.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales148.70125.75 18 OPM %20.8923.52 -PBDT35.6831.37 14 PBT26.3224.29 8 NP16.8316.54 2

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:13 IST

