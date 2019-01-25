Poly Medicure standalone net profit rises 1.75% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Poly Medicure standalone net profit rises 13.31% in the June 2018 quarter
Poly Medicure standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the September 2018 quarter
Speciality Restaurants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 1725.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 1790.91% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 148.70 croreNet profit of Poly Medicure rose 1.75% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 148.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 125.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales148.70125.75 18 OPM %20.8923.52 -PBDT35.6831.37 14 PBT26.3224.29 8 NP16.8316.54 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU