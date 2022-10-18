Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 35.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.84% to Rs 3332.36 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 35.30% to Rs 267.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 197.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 3332.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3006.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3332.363006.5612.819.73410.72315.05358.45264.18267.80197.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)