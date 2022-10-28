Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 67.03% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 66.25% to Rs 149.51 croreNet profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 67.03% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.25% to Rs 149.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales149.5189.93 66 OPM %13.0015.77 -PBDT27.8116.96 64 PBT25.9015.38 68 NP21.7313.01 67
