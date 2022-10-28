JUST IN
Nykaa hits all time low; corrects about 14% in three days
TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 22.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.72% to Rs 169.79 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare declined 22.64% to Rs 9.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 169.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 206.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales169.79206.36 -18 OPM %2.357.65 -PBDT16.2518.27 -11 PBT12.9315.01 -14 NP9.9112.81 -23

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 14:41 IST

