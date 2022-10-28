TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 22.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.72% to Rs 169.79 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare declined 22.64% to Rs 9.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 169.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 206.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

