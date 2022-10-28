Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 422.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.55% to Rs 359.49 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 422.37% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 359.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 325.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.359.49325.1761.7952.5778.2917.5974.7513.6757.2010.95

