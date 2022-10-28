JUST IN
EKI Energy enters into JV to launch Climate EdTech & Climate Finance Marketplace
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 80.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 540.11 crore

Net profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries declined 80.22% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 540.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 505.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales540.11505.78 7 OPM %5.2414.77 -PBDT24.4666.79 -63 PBT11.1956.20 -80 NP7.8439.63 -80

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 15:43 IST

