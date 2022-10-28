Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 80.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 540.11 crore

Net profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries declined 80.22% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 540.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 505.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.540.11505.785.2414.7724.4666.7911.1956.207.8439.63

