Nykaa hits all time low; corrects about 14% in three days
NIIT consolidated net profit declines 24.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.28% to Rs 392.22 crore

Net profit of NIIT declined 24.55% to Rs 39.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.28% to Rs 392.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 315.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales392.22315.59 24 OPM %14.3223.18 -PBDT70.4087.77 -20 PBT55.3973.72 -25 NP39.5652.43 -25

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 14:41 IST

