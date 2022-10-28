NIIT consolidated net profit declines 24.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.28% to Rs 392.22 crore

Net profit of NIIT declined 24.55% to Rs 39.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.28% to Rs 392.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 315.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.392.22315.5914.3223.1870.4087.7755.3973.7239.5652.43

