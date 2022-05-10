Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals update on proposed Bioethanol plant in Gujarat

-
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals and GAIL (India) have today, 10 May 2022, signed Term Sheet for setting up a 500 KLD Bioethanol plant in Gujarat.
A Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) is under preparation through a consultant Based on outcomes of the DFR and other conditions precedents, both the Parties will mutually decide to enter into definitive agreement(s)
