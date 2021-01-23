Power Finance Corporation launches issue of USD 500 mn 3.35% Notes due 2031

-
ALSO READ
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to issue NCDs aggregating Rs 75 cr
SBI raises USD 600 mn via international bond offering
RBI Announces Rate Of Interest On Government Of India Floating Rate Bonds 2024 At 3.36%
HDFC to raise Rs 2500 cr via NCD issue
NTPC to raise Rs 4000 cr via private placement of non-convertible bonds
-
Power Finance Corporation launched issuance of U. S.$500,000,000 3.35 per cent notes due 2031 under the U. S.$5,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme.
The Notes have been priced on 21 January 2021 and carry a coupon of 3.35% per annum payable in arrear on each Interest Payment Date. The settlement date for the Notes is expected to be 29 January 2021.
Unless previously redeemed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes, the Notes will mature on 16 May 2031 and principal and interest payments will be made in U. S. Dollars.
The Notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading, NSE IFSC and India INX.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU