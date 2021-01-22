Max Financial Services allots 57,710 equity shares under ESOP

Max Financial Services has allotted 57,710 equity shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company for cash at par to Mohit Talwar, Managing Director of the Company arising from the exercise of vested Stock Options.

With the aforesaid allotment of shares, the paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.69,00,65, 184/- to Rs.69,01,80,604/- comprising of 34,50,90,302 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)