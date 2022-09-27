Power Finance Corporation Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 106.3, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.72% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 5.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 106.3, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17099.5. The Sensex is at 57427.02, up 0.49%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 10.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17565.3, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 106.35, down 0.23% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 25.72% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 5.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 2.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

