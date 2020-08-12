Power Finance Corporation Ltd stays in demand

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 91.55, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.01% in last one year as compared to a 3.59% jump in NIFTY and a 11% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11030.2, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

