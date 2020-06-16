Aurionpro Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

APM Finvest Ltd, Nila Infrastructures Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2020.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd tumbled 9.95% to Rs 58.8 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6904 shares in the past one month.

APM Finvest Ltd lost 9.29% to Rs 12.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2167 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1608 shares in the past one month.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd crashed 8.65% to Rs 4.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58660 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83355 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd pared 8.46% to Rs 13.42. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 314 shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd shed 7.93% to Rs 265.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2087 shares in the past one month.

