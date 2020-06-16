Shoppers Stop Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Take Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2020.

Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Take Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2020.

Shoppers Stop Ltd tumbled 5.75% to Rs 176.9 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 39039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34812 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors Ltd lost 5.67% to Rs 94.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 100.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors-DVR crashed 5.60% to Rs 39.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd dropped 5.21% to Rs 66.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95777 shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd plummeted 4.97% to Rs 54.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25053 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)