Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 215.05, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.55% in last one year as compared to a 45.07% rally in NIFTY and a 55.78% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

