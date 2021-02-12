Power Grid Q3 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 3367 cr

On a consolidated basis, Power Grid Corporation of India reported a 26% jump in net profit to Rs 3,367.71 crore in Q3 FY21 on an 8.3% rise in net sales to Rs 10,142.48 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Profit before tax jumped 27.1% to Rs 4,446.57 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Current tax expense spiked 27% to Rs 693 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India holds 51.34% in Power Grid.

Shares of Power Grid were trading 0.09% lower at Rs 213.5 on BSE.

