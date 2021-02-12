Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 6.4 points or 0.28% at 2252.55 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.45%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.62%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.41%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.13%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Thermax Ltd (up 0.63%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.18%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.11%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.05%).

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (down 1.3%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.56%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.41%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 95.88 or 0.19% at 51627.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.45 points or 0.14% at 15194.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.6 points or 0.42% at 19708.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.37 points or 0.19% at 6619.21.

On BSE,1341 shares were trading in green, 881 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

