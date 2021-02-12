Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 28.99 points or 1.04% at 2818.69 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.09%), DLF Ltd (up 1.7%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.66%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.65%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.56%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.18%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.16%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.12%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.44%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 95.88 or 0.19% at 51627.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.45 points or 0.14% at 15194.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.6 points or 0.42% at 19708.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.37 points or 0.19% at 6619.21.

On BSE,1341 shares were trading in green, 881 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)