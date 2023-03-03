PVR launches new 5-screen multiplex in Nalasopara

PVR announced the launch of its new 5-screen multiplex at Capital Mall in Nalasopara, MMR, Maharashtra marking its maiden entry into the city.

The newly launched property stands as the latest entertainment hub for cinema lovers in the lakeside Capital City, a completely self-reliant, modernistic town. The Cinema is located in Nalasopara in Palghar district near Mumbai's western suburbs, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has become one of the most-populous urban areas in the state.

With this launch, PVR consolidated its foothold in Maharashtra with 281 screens in 59 properties across 16 cities and a total of 1663 screens across 357 properties in 114 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

The Multiplex has a total seating capacity of 1070 audiences and is equipped with plush recliner seats for enhanced comfort. The cinema is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions to offer an immersive and enhanced cinematic experience. This includes the SP4K Laser projectors that deliver ultrahigh resolution, sharp, and bright images. Furthermore, the audis feature advanced Dolby 7.1 audio and Next-Gen 3D technology for an immersive experience.

