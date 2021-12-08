Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 454 cr from BHEL

-
ALSO READ
Apcotex Ind shuts Gujarat plant for maintenance
Vikas Lifecare kick starts process to establish ethanol manufacturing unit in Bihar
Bihar Sponge Iron reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.09 crore in the June 2021 quarter
NTPC declares unit-4 of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project commercially operation
Nifty trades above 15,700; breadth strong
-
Power Mech Projects said that it has received a letters of intent (LoI) for projects worth Rs 454.19 crore from BHEL.
The first project comprises of balance civil and architectural works of the main plant area and various buildings, watch towers, patrol roads & drains outside BTG area of unit 1 & 2 and structural works of unit-2 at 2x660 MW Udangudi Super Critical Thermal Power Project.
The second project involves civil, structural & architectural works (including piling works) for FGD system area of 4 X 210 MW, stage-I and common system, Kahalgaon STPP, Bihar.
Power Mech Projects operates as an engineering and construction company, which provides erection, testing and commissioning (ETC), civil and operation and maintenance services for power projects.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 27.05 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 55.11 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 56.2% to Rs 539.33 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
The scrip rose 0.32% to currently trade at Rs 1027 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU