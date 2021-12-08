Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 454 cr from BHEL

Power Mech Projects said that it has received a letters of intent (LoI) for projects worth Rs 454.19 crore from BHEL.

The first project comprises of balance civil and architectural works of the main plant area and various buildings, watch towers, patrol roads & drains outside BTG area of unit 1 & 2 and structural works of unit-2 at 2x660 MW Udangudi Super Critical Thermal Power Project.

The second project involves civil, structural & architectural works (including piling works) for FGD system area of 4 X 210 MW, stage-I and common system, Kahalgaon STPP, Bihar.

Power Mech Projects operates as an engineering and construction company, which provides erection, testing and commissioning (ETC), civil and operation and maintenance services for power projects.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 27.05 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 55.11 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 56.2% to Rs 539.33 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The scrip rose 0.32% to currently trade at Rs 1027 on the BSE.

