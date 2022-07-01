Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 22.14 points or 0.54% at 4089.14 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.48%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.78%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.76%),Siemens Ltd (up 0.67%),ABB India Ltd (up 0.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 0.49%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.15%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.7%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.35%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 493.18 or 0.93% at 52525.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 142.5 points or 0.9% at 15637.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 112.53 points or 0.45% at 24673.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.23 points or 0.42% at 7646.66.

On BSE,1236 shares were trading in green, 1386 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

