Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 71.21 points or 1.39% at 5212.72 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.64%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.34%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.71%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.55%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 1.43%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.03%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.97%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 1.05%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.39%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.53 or 0% at 59243.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.6 points or 0.06% at 17676.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 39.7 points or 0.14% at 29096.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.33 points or 0.24% at 9028.15.

On BSE,1934 shares were trading in green, 950 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)