Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 284.17 points or 1.37% at 21061.73 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.77%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.16%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.24%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.76%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.21%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.98%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.88%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.66%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.4%).

At 09:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 153.97 or 0.25% at 61287.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.6 points or 0.39% at 18261.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 336.13 points or 1.17% at 29043.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.22 points or 0.84% at 9038.16.

On BSE,2204 shares were trading in green, 593 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

